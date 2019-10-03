NC man sues wife’s lover, wins $750K

(WSPA) — A North Carolina man was awarded $750,000 in a lawsuit against his wife’s paramour.

WITN reports Kevin Howard sued the man who had an affair with his wife for alienation of affection. A judge ruled in Howard’s favor and the spurred spouse reportedly won a $750,000 judgement.

Howard told the news station the split was like a death, and that the lawsuit was about more than money.

“I feel it’s very important that people understand that the sanctity of marriage is important, especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people question everyone’s viability as a person and the state backed me up on it,” Howard said.

North Carolina is one state where a spouse can sue a third party for alienation of affection. Other states include Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah.

A North Carolina law firm estimates more than 200 alienation of affection cases are filed every year in the Tar Heel State.

