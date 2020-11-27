NC man wins $1,000 a day for life

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — James Moade, of Cary, is the fourth Lucky for Life player in North Carolina to win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Moade bought his winning $2 ticket for the Nov. 9 drawing at the Wegmans Food Market on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

His $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and the gold Lucky Ball number to beat odds of 1 in 30.8 million.

Moade claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Winners of the Lucky for Life top prize can choose to take their prize as an annuity of $365,000 a year guaranteed for the rest of the winner’s life or take a lump sum of $5.75 million.

Moade chose the annuity and took home his first payment of $257,531 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 and offers players 10 ways to win a prize.

Drawings are held on Monday and Thursday nights.