NC mom arrested; 4-year-old daughter missing and endangered

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman who was reported missing in July along with her 4-year-old daughter has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Police say Carmen Lowe, 23, was served a warrant for felony custody order violation and was arrested Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lowe’s daughter, Aubriana Recinos, 4, is believed to be endangered and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Lowe and her daughter were originally reported missing on July 8.

As the missing person investigation continued to progress, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say they obtained information that Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina, in direct violation of a custody order issued by a Cumberland County judge.

Police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina with her daughter.

An AMBER alert has not been issued due to alert criteria, and police say current facts do not meet the AMBER alert criteria.

Despite being unable to issue an AMBER alert, Aubriana is believed to be endangered.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Aubriana Recinos, they are asked to contact Det. Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: