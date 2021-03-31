NC officer caught on camera mishandling K-9 resigns from department

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Salisbury police officer who was caught on camera mishandling a K-9 has resigned from the police department, effective immediately, after he was recommended for termination, the City of Salisbury announced on Wednesday.

“In an effort to restore and maintain the public confidence that has been detrimentally affected by this incident, the Salisbury Police Department would like to share that Officer James Hampton was K-9 Zuul’s handler, and was the officer depicted in the video engaging in the inappropriate discipline of K-9 Zuul,” city officials said in a written statement.

The extensive investigation was handled by a third-party agency, US ISS Agency.

The Salisbury Police Department’s review determined that Officer Hampton had acted in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training and had violated Police Department policy.

As a result, he was recommended for termination.

The Police Department followed its disciplinary process, which requires that an employee subject to termination be afforded a due process hearing. Following that hearing, and prior to the Police Department formalizing any disciplinary action, Officer Hampton tendered his resignation.

“The Police Department did not incentivize or otherwise request Officer Hampton’s resignation, which he tendered as a matter of right,” the City of Salisbury said.

Video sent to FOX 46 by a source who wished to remain anonymous appeared to show Officer James Hampton hanging K-9 Zuul by his leash and hitting the dog.

In the nearly minute-long video, Officer Hampton is seen with the K-9 that jumps out of the police vehicle.

After the dog exits the car, Officer Hampton yells, walks up to the animal, and puts a leash on. He then picks the dog up by the leash and puts the K-9 over his shoulder walking back to the vehicle.

Video shows Officer Hampton then slam the dog into the car and it appears he then proceeded to hit the animal once it was in the car.

“The K-9 was not harmed and is healthy and is being well cared for,” Salisbury Chief Stokes said.

The Salisbury Police Department said it will continue to review and make the necessary changes to its K-9 training operations, policies, and procedures that align with industry best practices.