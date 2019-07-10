NC parents charged after child shoots 2-year-old with unsecured gun

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two parents were arrested and charged in Pitt County after deputies say one of their children shot a younger sibling with an unsecured gun in their home.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at 12:32 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a call about a 2-year-old girl being shot at a home on Birdsong Circle.

Deputies learned a 5-year-old boy shot his 2-year-old sister in the face with a handgun that was left accessible and unsecured inside the home.

Authorities say the 2-year-old girl was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Both parents of the children, Ampley Eugene Outlaw and Shaquita Shaunta Dickens, were arrested and charged with failure to store firearm to protect Minor.

They were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond each.