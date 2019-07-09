NC police officer injured, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT):

UPDATE: Greenville Police have released new details on an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect and left an officer injured on Tuesday.

Greenville Police say at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress at a home at 2244A Brookville Drive.

According to police, the residents heard a loud crash and the voice of a male attempting to break in their house. They immediately called 9-1-1 and hid until officers could arrive.

A Greenville police officer arriving on the scene encountered the break-in suspect in the street. The suspect ignored the officers’ commands and a violent struggle between the officer and the suspect ensued. The officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS treated the suspect at the scene but the suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Greenville police officer was transported to Vidant Medical Center with multiple injuries sustained during the fight with the suspect. The officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Per standard protocol, the Greenville Police Department has requested the SBI investigate the officer-involved shooting.

At this point, there is no reason to believe any other suspects were involved in the incident. Officers will remain on-scene throughout the day.

Any further information regarding this incident will be released by the SBI.

UPDATE: Greenville Police say a suspect is dead and one officer is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers were responding to a call about a breaking and entering in-progress at a home in the 2200 block of Brookville Drive.

The suspect was shot during a struggle with an officer and died at the scene, police said.

The officer was injured during the struggle and is being treated for multiple, non-life-threatening injuries at Vidant Medical Center.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation into this incident.

PREVIOUS:

Greenville Police said they are responding to an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Brookville Drive.

Police say officers were initially responding to a reported breaking and entering in-progress when the officer-involved shooting happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: