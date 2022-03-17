RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to Congress Wednesday for additional help, some North Carolina leaders remained concerned about instituting a no-fly zone but said the U.S. should take additional steps to try to deter Russia.

“We have to figure out how to help them without, of course, starting World War III. There is a very difficult path to navigate here,” said U.S. Rep David Price (D-NC 4th) following Zelensky’s address. “I think a no-fly zone, a direct confrontation with the Russian military, is not on the table.”

Price said Wednesday’s address was “very moving” but added that U.S. leaders are “wrestling” with additional steps to take.

Zelensky reiterated his request for a no-fly zone but also asked for other assistance including with air defense and further sanctions on Russia.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) had a similar reaction to Price on the prospect of a no-fly zone but said the U.S. should work to transfer additional fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine.

“I think just having those fighters on Ukrainian soil gives Vladimir Putting something else to think about. Hopefully, they can fly successfully,” he said.

Price said he supports getting additional jets to the Ukrainians but added there are logistical challenges in doing that.

“That is, of course, difficult because of how you do this. And, the destruction with the airfields in Ukraine, exactly how much they could use this equipment and where,” Price said.

Tillis said sanctions on Russia are “having a more dramatic effect sooner than we expected” and said they should go further to maintain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, he said sanctions should remain in place even after Russia leaves Ukraine, potentially lasting as long as it takes Ukraine to rebuild.

He said any country that aids Russia should also face sanctions.

“For every dollar of aid that goes to Russia in any form, there should be a thousand-time consequence for any nation that would actually do that,” Tillis said.

Tillis also weighed in on members of his party who have used complimentary phrases about Vladimir Putin as he’s attacked Ukraine.

It’s become an issue in the state’s Republican primary for the Senate seat being vacated by current Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last month, former President Donald Trump called Putin “pretty smart.”

Rep. Ted Budd, one of the frontrunners in the race, previously told CBS 17 in response to questions about that, that Putin is both “evil” but “very intelligent.” Former Gov. Pat McCrory, who is also seeking the GOP nomination, has attacked Budd for that.

“I think Vladimir Putin is a liar,” Tillis said. “He’s allowing the mass murder of Ukrainians. I can’t imagine that this person, Vladimir Putin, that a single positive word should be said about him.”

Price called the complimentary comments “puzzling and upsetting.”

“(Trump) does seem to have a thing about Putin. But, that any Republican would follow that, that’s what’s just baffling. How slavish can you get to be trying to figure out what’s going through Donald Trump’s mind and trying not to offend him? I guess that’s what’s going on,” Price said.