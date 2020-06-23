NC reports record number of hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 803 more cases have been reported since Monday. There are now 54,453 confirmed cases statewide. About 915 patients are currently hospitalized. More than 24,000 of those cases among people ages 25 – 49.

Just under 774,000 tests have been performed so far. Health officials said 1,251 deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina, up 23 from Monday.

Mecklenburg County has reported a rising number of hospitalizations and reached a single-day of 132 last week.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday to discuss COVID-19.

On Tuesday Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called on Governor Roy Cooper to mandate face coverings statewide. “I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

On Monday the state’s health director Mandy Cohen continued to express concern over the state’s troubling trends and an increasing number of cases in young people. Dr. Cohen also expressed concern over the growing numbers in the Hispanic community. Currently, there are 16,140 cases within the Hispanic community.

No word yet on when the state will announce if Phase 2 will be extended. It is set to expire on Friday.