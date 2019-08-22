NC Republicans unveil tax refund bill

News
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republicans say they want to return to taxpayers much of the largest state government revenue surplus in over a decade.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger say their chambers will advance a bill that would give refunds to more than 5 million taxpayers.

Refunds would range from up to $125 of the taxes that individual filers paid this year to up to $250 for couples. Most checks would be sent in mid-December.

The state collected $897 million more than anticipated in the year ending June 30. About $660 million would be sent out, if the bill becomes law.

The announcement also signaled a new method by which Republicans will address spending and taxes as they remain in a budget standoff with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: