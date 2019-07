(WBTW) – The “Best Looking Cruiser” contest started this week.

The American Association Of State Troopers puts the contest on every year.

The NC Highway Patrol is using their “ghost cars” along with some newly-purchased helicopters in their submission.

North Carolina Highway Patrol (American Association of State Trooper’s 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest website)

South Carolina Highway Patrol used a great shot of their cruiser.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (American Association of State Trooper’s 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest website)

Voting is open until July 30.

If you’d like to vote, click here.