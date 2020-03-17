NC sees number of coronavirus cases move to 35

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Campbell University student tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and a person in Sampson County also tested positive, marking the 34th and 35th cases in North Carolina.

The Campbell student is the third case in Harnett County. The Sampson County resident who tested positive is the county’s first case.

North Carolina is reporting 33 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 32. The move to 33 marked a slowdown in reported cases as it had moved from single digital mid-week to 32 over the weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of cases across the state at 10:15 a.m.

A total of 14 counties are reporting cases.

Wake County has the most with 14.

The new presumptive positive comes after Cooper issued an executive order that closes all public K-12 schools and stops all gatherings of 100 people or more.

Violations of the order concerning mass gatherings are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The ban on gatherings does not include airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and spaces where people may be in transit.

Office environments, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores are also excluded.

Only those who meet the following criteria should ask their doctor or local health department about being tested for COVID-19 through the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health:

Have fever or lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; OR Have fever and lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and a negative rapid flu test

Johns Hopkins University is reporting 169,387 total cases of the virus worldwide with 6,513 deaths being attributed to COVID-19.

The U.S. has 3,774 cases as of Sunday morning.

There are no deaths associated with coronavirus