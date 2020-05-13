NC sees number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for 4th-straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw its number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increase for the fourth straight day.

A total of 521 people are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 442 patients in the hospital – which was the lowest number since April 22.

As of Wednesday morning, NCDHHS said there are 15,816 confirmed cases of coronavirus from 210,457 completed tests.

A total of 597 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at best.