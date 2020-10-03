NC Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued Friday night.

“Tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive,” the statement said. He had last tested negative on Saturday.

Per recommendations from his doctor, Tillis said he will be self-isolating at home for 10 days. He will also be notifying those who he has been in close contact with.

“Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well,” Tillis said in the statement. “As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”

Tillis and Democratic Senate nominee Cal Cunningham debated on Thursday.