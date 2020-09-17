NC woman, 2-year-old child missing since Sept. 4

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman and her 2-year-old son have not been seen for about two weeks, according to High Point police.

At about 8:53 p.m. Sept. 11, police were told of a missing and possibly endangered mother and child in High Point.

Officers say 21-year-old Carolina Lopez Hernandez, of High Point, and her son, 2-year-old Diego Brunson, of High Point, were last seen together on Sept. 4.

The two have not been seen since then and have had no contact with family or friends.

Police say Hernandez may be driving a red, four-door 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier with N.C. plates HJJ-8184.

1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, similar to the one that may be driver by Carolina Hernandez

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Yokeley at (336) 887-7860 or Crime Stoppers either by phone at (336) 889-4000 or by the P3 mobile app.