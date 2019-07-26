NC woman caught in viral video using racial slur defends her language, says she’d do it again

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL/CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – A North Carolina woman caught in a viral video using a racial slur is defending her language.

Chandra Stewart recorded the video while she was with two of her friends at a Bonefish Grill in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nancy Goodman is the woman who used the slur. She says she approached the group because they were being loud.

Goodman blamed the incident on anxiety, but says she would use the slur again.

“I used that word because they forced me into it,” said Goodman.

When asked “do you see how that’s incredibly offensive,” Goodman responded “Yes, I do, that’s why I said it. I would say it again to them.”

“I don’t care how you feel like we should have been acting. If I was standing on the table with three heads in a purple jumpsuit, nothing justifies you to come to my table and call me a stupid n*****,” said Lekesha Shaw.

Goodman does say she regrets not asking management to tell the women to be quiet.