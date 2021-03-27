NC woman discovers she won half of a $1.6 million jackpot before going to work

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As she was getting ready for work, Rhonda Davis, of Burlington, opened an email letting her know she was the winner of half of a $1.6 million Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Davis bought a Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing through Online Play on her NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

“I got up about 5 the next morning, and I had seen an email, but I didn’t open it,” she said.

Later that morning, as she was getting ready for work, she opened the email to a message from the lottery that told her she won.

“I just sat there stunned like, ‘Is this for real?’” she recalled. “I had to pull myself together, and I actually went to work that day!”

The other winning ticket was bought by Barbara Gullatt of Raleigh. Both tickets matched all five white balls in the March 17 drawing.

Davis, who works as a warehouse lead, claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday and took home $583,093 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With her prize money, she plans to renovate her home and “help out a couple of people.”