DURHAM, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman is celebrating her second big lottery win in less than two years.
Linda Tate of Durham won $1,000,000 in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game.
Tate bought the $30 ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.
She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, opting for the $600,000 lump sum. After taxes, that’s $424,509.
In August 2018, Tate won $4 million playing the Millionaire Bucks game.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, there are still two $10 million and nine $1 million prizes remaining in the Colossal Cash game.
- Super Bowl back in Miami for 11th time after 10-year hiatus
- US fines Delta $50,000 for booting off 3 Muslim passengers
- NC woman wins $5 million in two lottery games
- UNC beats Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skid; Williams surpasses Smith in all-time wins
- Three charged after woman found dead in burned Lumberton home