NC woman wins $5 million in two lottery games

DURHAM, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman is celebrating her second big lottery win in less than two years.

Linda Tate of Durham won $1,000,000 in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game.

Tate bought the $30 ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, opting for the $600,000 lump sum. After taxes, that’s $424,509.

In August 2018, Tate won $4 million playing the Millionaire Bucks game.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, there are still two $10 million and nine $1 million prizes remaining in the Colossal Cash game.