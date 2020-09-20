NCDOT closes portions of HWY NC-12 following recent ocean overwash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/WNCT) — Officials have closed portions of Highway NC-12 in North Carolina as a safety precaution following recent ocean overwash in the area.

Barricades are currently in place between north side on Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Officials say there is no estimate on the reopening of the roadway.

8:30 a.m. update: NC12 remains open with several spots of minor to moderate ocean overwash between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village. Crews are working to shore up trouble spots before the next high tide. If you must travel today, please drive with extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/gE40GhepRh — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) September 20, 2020

The National Weather Service in Morehead City says tide levels are approaching the heights where we typically see overwash and flooding on the Outer Banks.

“With large swell impacting the beaches, we will see much more than the “typical” ocean overwash over the next several hours, with travel along NC 12 significantly impacted.”

Following the latest conditions, Avon Fishing Pier has also decided to close Sunday and Monday.

Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton, N.C. shared videos and photos saying “unnamed systems can create just as much havoc as a hurricane.”