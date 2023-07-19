FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker for a company contracted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was hit and killed along Murchison Road near Fort Liberty, authorities said.

The employee was picking up litter on Murchison Road along Interstate 295, an NCDOT spokesperson said. The worker was employed by Lovin Contracting Company based in Robbinsville.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” NCDOT said in a statement.

No other information was available.

CBS 17 has reached out to Fort Liberty officials for more information.