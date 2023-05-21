RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is making progress on plans to build a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across the state.

It’s been nearly a year since NCDOT received $109 million dollars from the federal government to build the network.

The department recently hosted roundtables to answer questions about the program and a networking event with people interested in having chargers on their property.

Heather Hildebrandt, a spokesperson for NCDOT’s transportation and planning division, said they expect to have contractors who will be able to bid for the projects by this fall. The agency hopes to have the first stations in place by late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

However, she warned that supply chain issues could slow the process down.

“Not only are all 50 states pushing out funding for this, which is going to create demand, but there is also the possibility of upgrades needed,” Hildebrandt said.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

One electric vehicle owner said his is looking forward to having more charging options on the road.

“It’s definitely moving in that direction, so we got to get in front of it rather than waiting for the need, then trying to fulfill it,” Martin Collins said.

NCDOT said it’s also having conversations with utility companies to make sure that the areas where they put the chargers will able to handle the demand.