FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA have reimbursed the North Carolina Department of Transportation $2.14 million for road and culvert repairs done in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The reimbursement will mark $88.7 million that NCDOT has received for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. It has received $64.3 from FEMA, and $24.4 million from the state