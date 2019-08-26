NCDPS to host disaster info sessions in Lumberton, other communities often impacted by hurricanes

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety will host disaster information sessions in Lumberton and other communities often impacted by hurricanes.

“State officials will hold a series of 15 community disaster information sessions to provide an update on recovery resources that are available in hurricane-impacted areas of eastern North Carolina,” NCDPS’s website says. “The partnership of agencies hosting the events includes the Office of Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, North Carolina Emergency Management and the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services.”

The first session will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lumbee Tribe Southern Spirit Community Building, located at 1872 Back Swamp Road in Lumberton.

Other sessions will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following days:

Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.), 2389 West Wards Bridge Road in Warsaw, NC Aug. 27: St. Luke AME Zion Church, 91 Main Street in Maysville, NC

