NCHP: 2 teens killed after crash between bicycle, vehicle in Robeson County

RED SPRINGS, NC AREA (WBTW) – Two teenagers have died after a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle in Robeson County.

Sgt. SB Lewis, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, tells News13 the two teenagers were pronounced dead on Saturday following the crash.

News13 previously reported the crash happened Thursday night. Two 14-year-olds were on a bike when it was hit by a car on Oxendine School Road west of Red Springs.

Red Springs High School said on Facebook one of the teens killed was a student.

Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: