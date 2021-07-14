North Charleston police searching for three-year-old boy abducted by father

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for Rodrigo Lopez Santiago, 35, for the abduction of his three-year-old son, Jesse Lopez Juarez.

Santiago is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds. Juarez is a Hispanic male with black eyes and brown hair. He stands 3’6″ and weighs 46 pounds.

Santiago was last seen driving a black Hummer H3 with a Florida tag and the word “OAXACA” written in green, red, and white colors on the back windshield.

NCPD says that Santiago may have taken his son to Georgia, Michigan, or Mexico.

Anyone with information should contact NCPD at 843-554-5700.