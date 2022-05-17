WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A large drug bust in New Hanover County, North Carolina, led to one arrest and the seizure of nearly 1,100 “counterfeit pressed oxycodone pills,” deputies said in a news release.

Thursday’s bust at two mobile homes west of Carolina Beach Road follows several months of overdoses involving drugs laced with fentanyl, deputies said.

“There have been numerous overdoses linked to similar type of pills over the past year,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

While searching the mobile homes, deputies found 1,081 of the pills, more than $130,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Salvatore Joseph DeFonte is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility on a secured bond of more than $10 million. The charges against him include trafficking by selling, trafficking by delivering, trafficking by manufacturing, trafficking by transportation, trafficking by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II, schedule III and schedule IV controlled substances.