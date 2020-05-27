(WBTW) – A nearly 13-foot shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday morning.
A White Shark named Caroline pinged off the SC coast at 6:29 a.m., according OCEARCH’s shark tracking map. Caroline is 12 feet, 9 inches in length and weighs about 1,348 pounds. Her age is listed as “sub-adult.”
The map also shows pings of the SC coast at on Monday and Tuesday.
Carolina was first tagged on February 26, 2019 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Local churches prepare to reopen amid pandemic
- Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the SC coast, heavy rain and gusty winds expected
- Nearly 13-foot shark pings off SC coast
- Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks
- Billboards poke fun at Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions