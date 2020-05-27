Nearly 13-foot shark pings off SC coast

Screen shot of OCEARCH’s tracking map taken at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Courtesy- OCEARCH)

(WBTW) – A nearly 13-foot shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday morning.

A White Shark named Caroline pinged off the SC coast at 6:29 a.m., according OCEARCH’s shark tracking map. Caroline is 12 feet, 9 inches in length and weighs about 1,348 pounds. Her age is listed as “sub-adult.”

The map also shows pings of the SC coast at on Monday and Tuesday.

Carolina was first tagged on February 26, 2019 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

