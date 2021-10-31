Nearly 300 arrested in North Carolina alcohol enforcement effort

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 300 people have been arrested in North Carolina as part of a statewide enforcement effort by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agency.

Special agents arrested 286 people in the days leading up to the Halloween holiday weekend, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Among the 728 charges, 137 were felonies, 270 were alcohol-related and 174 were drug-related, the news release said.

ALE has 108 agents who focus on the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, the state lottery, and gambling laws.

“Over the past week, ALE special agents have joined with local, state, and federal agencies to address crime at North Carolina businesses that sell alcoholic beverages both legally and illegally,” Bryan House, director of alcohol law enforcement, said in a news release. “It is our hope this operation, along with ongoing efforts to educate business owners on the responsible sale of alcoholic beverages and crime prevention, will positively impact the lives of all residents.”

According to the news release, agents found 25 ABC-permitted businesses in violation of state laws and regulations. Violation reports will be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. Penalties could include fines, suspensions or revocation of ABC permits.