Neighbors of North Carolina man remember ‘wonderful guy’ who died in shed collapse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Kimberly Head Saturday afternoon had noticed a new shed in her neighbor’s backyard, right behind her home.

Hours later, she was in disbelief after learning that shed was involved in the death of her longtime neighbor and family friend.

“I was in pure shock,” Head told CBS 17.

According to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Alex Economy died while trying to install a portable shed behind his home on Longs Plant Farm Road, which is in a neighborhood off U.S. 70. near Elroy.

According to the report, soft ground caused jacks to shift as Economy worked on the shed. The shed then fell off concrete blocks that were supporting the structure.

The shed fell on top of Economy, who was trapped, officials said.

Neighbors told CBS 17 Economy was the type of person who would offer produce out of his garden in the summer and was there for a ‘wave’ from him regardless of the season.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful neighbor. Wonderful guy,” said Gary Head, Kimberly’s husband.

Head acknowledged a feeling of confusion that the man who lived near him for more than a decade is gone.

“It’s sad. It’s like a family member,” Gary Head said.