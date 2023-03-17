GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children died and a woman was critically injured late Thursday morning in a house fire on Glenside Drive in Greensboro.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m., and dozens of people stopped by the home in the 1800 block of Glenside Drive Thursday night to pay their respects. Many were emotional and wanted to know how they could help the family recover.

They said it’s a tight-knit neighborhood, and they’re heartbroken. Neighbors said they knew the kids who used to play outside.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Tunya Crawford said. “Then, when I saw how bad and charred the house was, …wow.”

Many people stopped by the area Thursday evening to see the damage and remember two young lives lost.

“I’m hurt…to know the babies were in there, and I just saw the babies yesterday,” said Yolanda Clark, who lives a few doors down from where the fire happened.

Clark came home for lunch to find thick black smoke covering the street. Video from a doorbell camera showed that, at one point, it got so foggy, you could barely see.

Other neighbors were there to see everything unfold.

“She had no shirt on,” said Marilyn Moore, who helped a lady outside the home. “I asked her ‘did she need my shirt?’ And I gave her my shirt I had on top of this. I told her ‘I’m sorry,’ and she said … ‘those are my babies.'”

Crawford will miss seeing the children play.

“They were always kids that wanted to wave at the cars as they drove past or … be out there dancing or something in the driveway like … regular neighborhood kids,” she said.

A family friend told FOX8 that she thinks the kids were 2 and 3 years old. The father of one of the children said his son would have turned 4 in May and that other child had just recently turned 3. He said the two little boys were best friends, describing his son as a “ball of joy.”

Investigators remained on the scene until nearly 8 p.m. Thursday trying to figure out what caused the fire.