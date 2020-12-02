New data shows which Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses received less than $150k from Paycheck Protection Program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration released new Paycheck Protection Program data for businesses that received loans of less than $150,000 — information that was previously not disclosed.

The Associated Press along with several other news organizations sued the federal government to release the information. The information was released Tuesday night.

Businesses were asked to self-declare how many jobs they would retain with the Paycheck Protection Program money. News13 has found at least one instance of the number of jobs retained being incorrect due to potential clerical errors.

Thirteen Myrtle Beach churches received money from the Paycheck Protection Program. Of those 13 churches, two churches were listed as self-reporting either zero jobs or it was blank, according to data provided to News13 from the Small Business Administration.

Celebration Presbyterian Church received $61,330 and was listed as having zero jobs retained. However, the church told News13 it was able to retain about 18 jobs in a phone call.

Carolina Forest Community Church received $100,700 and the jobs retained portion was blank, data shows. News13 attempted to reach out to the church for information, but its office was closed.

In total, more than 600 businesses in Myrtle Beach received loans of less than $150,000, according to the data. There were also more than 100 businesses in Conway that received loans.

In Murrells Inlet, Four Snakes Capital, LLC., which owns popular biker bar Suck Bang Blow, received $62,644 in Paycheck Protection money. It self-reported retaining 16 jobs, according to the data.

Use the database below to search for businesses that received loans under $150,000. The database shows the amount of money received, the business, the location, whether it’s a non-profit and how many self-reported jobs were retained.