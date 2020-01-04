New episodes of Live PD to feature a South Carolina sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are a fan of watching the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office on Live PD, we have some good news for you!

Berkeley County was renewed for more episodes of the popular live TV show.

The department will be back on Live PD beginning Friday, January 3rd after recently finishing their first five weekends on the show.

BCSO will be one of many featured Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

The renewal does not have a time limit.