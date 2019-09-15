New homes for families impacted by Florence unveiled in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A neighborhood is celebrating one year after Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the area.
Habitat for Humanity unveiled four completely new homes for families in Wilmington Saturday.
Officials with the organization say it takes a whole community to help fix damage and create a new sense of hope for those affected.
“I think it’s just fantastic that the way we end a week like that is with a celebration of what the community can do when we all come together and try to make things better,” Executive Director of Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Steve Spain said.
The houses are fully built and ready to live in so these families can move in and start a new chapter in their lives.
