COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) –- A new boating law in South Carolina aims to protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular watersport.

“Wake surfing” is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, wake surfing is defined as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”

The SCDNR said the law comes amid a rise in the popularity for the activity, which is something law enforcement personnel and lawmakers hope to crack down on to keep people and property safe.

“Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-$600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction,” according to the SCDNR, which often patrols on the state’s waterways to enforce boating and fishing laws.