GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Golden Ticket Cinemas is breathing life back into the Greenville Grande, with hopes to open the facility to the public just in time for Christmas.

“We’re excited to be opening our new theatre here in Greenville; we’ve been working on it for a long time now, probably a year at this point,” Golden Ticket Cinemas President John Bloemeke said.

Bloemeke added Golden Ticket looks for empty and unused theatres and transforms them into luxury movie-going experiences.

Greenville Grande (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“Our first location was actually over in Little Washington, and this is going to be our 20th location. We just like to take existing movie theatres and help them meet their potential,” Bloemeke said.

By late December, Golden Ticket plans to open half of the theatres inside the facility and plans to open the other half of the theatres by early 2024.

The theatres will feature stadium seating, recliners, direct-to-seat food and beverage delivery and unlimited popcorn and soda refills. There will also be an IMAX theater, which Golden Ticket said will be the largest silver screen in Greenville. Bloemeke added this facility will include what Golden Ticket calls an “ELITE” auditorium.

“It takes all the things you can expect in a modern movie theatre and elevates it to the next level. The recliners in that auditorium are heated recliners, they have a little different feel to them, the wall coverings are different, the lighting is different, the screen is bigger,” Bloemeke said. “It’ll be the best way to watch a movie in Greenville, and honestly on the east coast of North Carolina.”

Right now, Bloemeke said the crews are working hard on the facility, getting the theaters ready for showtime!