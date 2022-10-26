CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Natalie Siburt is happy to own her first home. She’s unpacking and making it a special place for her and her dog, Winnie.

“It’s something that I made a goal for myself three years ago,” said Siburt, who also works for a mortgage company, “In the next five years, I was going to buy a house and I was determined to go it.”

However, five days after getting the keys to her home, something unusual happened.

“I saw [a man] park in my assigned parking spot, and then he walked up and set a piece of luggage at my door,” Siburt said.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

“I opened the door, and he walked back in, and that’s when he was like, ‘how do I check in to the Airbnb.'”

However, Siburt had never listed the condo on the site.

“That’s when I looked at the phone, saw the check-in instructions, and it was definitely my address,” she said.

Siburt told the man there was a mistake and that the condo was not an Airbnb. Then, she took to social media and had several conversations with the company to try to figure out what happened.

“On one side, as a homeowner, I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, Siburt said. “The other side is the fact I’m an Airbnb consumer.”

Siburt and the previous owner eventually found out that a person who had previously rented the unit listed the property on Airbnb.

“Issues like the experience reported are rare, and following an investigation, we have removed the listing from the platform,” Airbnb said in a statement. “All Hosts on Airbnb must certify that they have permission to list their space, and in the event, a concern is reported to us we investigate and take appropriate action.”

The company didn’t say how often these kinds of situations have taken place recently, and Siburt said she still worries.

“It does kind of concern me that maybe at some point, that months down the line, Airbnb could reinstate the account and she could be doing this again.”