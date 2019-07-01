New SC Dept. of Children’s Advocacy now operating

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s new Department of Children’s Advocacy is now operating.

The department launched Monday, according to a release. Members of the public are now able to submit complaints “related to services being provided to a child by a state agency.” Complaints can be submitted through a toll-free line at 1-800-206-1957 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., or online 24/7 here.

The department was created by the SC General Assembly’s Act 160, and is “a new independent state agency to ensure children across South Carolina receive adequate protection and care from services or programs offered for children” by departments including:

Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

Department of Health and Environmental Control

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Juvenile Justice

Department of Mental Health

Department of Social Services

School for the Deaf and Blind

The department will be led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda F. Whittle, who was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster.

“I am grateful to Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Senate, and the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children for the opportunity to serve as our state’s first State Child Advocate and Director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA),” said Whittle. “Over the past few weeks, I have met and spoken with leadership from other agencies, new internal DCA team members and community child advocates. I am thankful and humbled by the confidence and encouragement they have conveyed and am committed to being focused and intentional regarding advocacy, accountability and service for children.”