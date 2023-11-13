COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina House is creating a new special committee to study the rapidly growing artificial intelligence industry and its impact on the Palmetto State.

The new standing committee, which will be chaired by Republican Rep. Jeff Bradley of Beaufort, will be tasked with examining the effects of AI technology on “every sector of South Carolina, from its workforce to its education system” and develop plans to “safeguard the rights and interests” of South Carolinians.

“The rapid growth of AI and emerging technologies presents both incredible opportunities and significant challenges,” Bradley said. “I’m proud that South Carolina will stand at the forefront in examining the best way to navigate this new technology effectively and applaud Speaker [Murrell] Smith [of Sumter] for having the foresight to establish this priority within the House. It is my hope that this committee will help ensure that South Carolina’s citizens benefit from AI’s potential while safeguarding against potential risks, fostering a future that is prosperous for all.”

The fast-evolving technology has prompted warnings from scientists and tech industry leaders about the dangers that the technology poses to humankind, and now Smith wants South Carolina to take the lead on studying it.

“In a world where AI technology is advancing at a rapid pace, it is imperative that we comprehensively explore the impact that such rapidly evolving technologies will have on our state’s citizens,” the Republican said. “Only through careful examination and understanding can we ensure that these innovations are harnessed for the betterment of society, safeguarding the rights and well-being of South Carolina’s citizens first and foremost.”

Smith is expected to ask the full House to vote on making the committee, which will also study cybersecurity and cybercrime, a permanent part of the body beginning near the end of 2024.

The 19-member committee is made up of 14 Republicans, including Bradley, and five Democrats.