New statue will honor French officer killed on Revolutionary War battlefield in South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — A French military officer killed on a South Carolina battlefield during the Revolutionary War is having his statue unveiled in Camden.

The Sunday ceremony will honor Johann de Kalb, who died in the August 1780 Battle of Camden after his horse was shot out from under him and British soldiers then shot and stabbed him.

De Kalb’s statue is at the newly opened Revolutionary War Visitor Center. The $6 million building opened earlier this year.

De Kalb was born in a German village and received a French military commission in the 1740s. He came to America in 1777 with the Marquis de Lafayette to fight for the patriots in the War for Independence. He was 59 years old when he died.

The statue unveiling is 2:30 p.m. Sunday. At 1 p.m. Sunday, several German dignitaries will join local officials and others to lay a wreath at de Kalb’s grave at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Camden.