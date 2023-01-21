NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina.

Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard.

The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for players to “take aim” at on-field targets and score points based on the game of their choice.

The Toptracer ball-tracking technology allows players to follow their ball’s flight path and keep score.

“We see people who have never touched a golf club before. We will help you out with your grip, with your stance. We want to get that golf ball going forward and airborne, if we can do that you’re going to have a great time,” said Kevin Kraft, the Director of Operations at Topgolf Charleston.

In addition, players can also enjoy a mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant and top-shelf drinks.

“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a fun, vibrant culture with people seeking new and exciting experiences,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “We’ve been eager to bring our style of play to Charleston and are excited to offer a place where people can have fun and not take themselves too seriously.”

Topgolf has added around 300 jobs to the Lowcountry.

“It’s one of those things that are Biblical. When you bring something that’s wonderful and entertaining and exciting, you get something else so we’re excited about it,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

The North Charleston location is the third Topgolf venue in South Carolina, behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf Charleston is located at 5000 Topgolf Way.