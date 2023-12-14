MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new video shows the terrifying moment a person drove into four people at a Walmart in Mount Airy.

The video obtained by FOX8 shows a driver coming down through the parking lot and hitting a couple from Virginia. The car kept going and hit two teenage girls about to enter the store. It shows the two girls roll off the car and them almost being run over.

Vilma Elizabeth Huerta, 19, has been identified as the driver by police.

Fay Hawkins and Kelly Strickland work in downtown Mount Airy and visit Walmart often. They couldn’t believe the video when they saw it.

“That’s awful,” said Jerry Olson, a lifelong resident of Mount Airy.

FOX8 talked to the woman from Virginia who was one of the first people hit. She and her husband had almost made it back to their car when she said Huerta accelerated toward them, looking directly at them.

She said her husband went to the hospital for his injuries and that it will take some time to heal emotionally.

“Everybody that we know goes there,” Olson said of the Walmart store. “We go there probably twice a week.”

It’s tough to find someone who doesn’t visit the store regularly.

“When things like that happen, they’re unfortunate, but it is kind of uncommon for anything like that to happen in Mount Airy,” Olson said. “It is a gentile place to live.”

Shoppers said they’re taking their time and looking both ways between cars and the sliding glass doors.

“You just walk out in the middle of an aisle, and you don’t even think about it, but now I will,” Hawkins said. “That is sad.”

Huerta remains under a $5.1 million bond.