New website launched by SC to help find partners to get medical supplies

(WBTW) — A new website was launched by the State of South Carolina that aims to help find community partners to connect with medical professionals to get them the supplies they need.

The website also lists critical needs to help fight COVID-19.

The website, sccovid19.org, was created by the SC Dept. of Commerce, SCBIO, and SC Hospital Association.

