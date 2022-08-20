RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency after completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.

Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired. She suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday after the training at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

The Department of Public Safety said Carroll-Moore was hired as a correctional officer in 2003 and that she worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009. She returned to the job on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by Officer Carroll-Moore’s untimely death,” Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. of the North Carolina Secretary of Public Safety. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues.”