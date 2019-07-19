Watch Live: Next president of USC selected

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The next president of the University of South Carolina has been selected.

General Robert Caslen has been selected as the university’s next president, according to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“The selection of General Robert Caslen as the next president of the University of South Carolina is a positive and transformative step forward for the future of the university and the state,” Gov. McMaster said.

“I am confident that every student, alumnus, faculty member and citizen of this state will benefit from his superior leadership, vision and direction, which he has demonstrated throughout his remarkable career.”

