MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure off the Georgia/South Carolina coast that has a low chance for tropical development in the next two days.

Satellite imagery and surface observations highlight there is a low-pressure center currently situated just off the coast of Georgia. The low pressure will move up the South Carolina coast, slowly, over the next couple of days.

The probability of tropical development for this system is extremely unlikely. The NHC indicated a 10% chance over the next two days and 10% over the next five days. The main event here will be some rain where isolated localized flooding will be possible but is mainly a concern for the southern portions of South Carolina. A flood watch has been issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Collection, Jasper, and Dorchester counties. There are no alerts for our area.

Current forecast models indicate the most scattered rain event is this afternoon and only isolated showers and storms are projected for Saturday and Sunday in our area.