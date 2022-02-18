No charges filed after 16-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in North Carolina

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy was hit by a vehicle and killed on Thursday evening in Goldsboro, police said.

According to authorities, Goldsboro police officers responded to a traffic crash involving injuries to a pedestrian at about 6:35 p.m. in the 700-block of Corporate Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in the grass median between Corporate Drive and U.S. Route 70 east. Police said the victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Goldsboro, was found “suffering from apparent injuries related to being struck by a vehicle.”

Wayne County EMS pronounced the teen dead shortly after they arrived at the scene, police said.

The department’s traffic unit investigated the crash and determined that no charges should be filed at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the teen stayed on scene after the collision and was the person who made the initial call to 911, police said.

The fatal collision remains under investigation and charges could be filed at a later date.