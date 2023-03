SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — A car crashed into a building Wednesday afternoon in downtown Seneca.

According to the Seneca Fire Department, crews responded at 5:54 p.m. and found the car still partially inside the First Chapter building on Ram Cat Alley. Firefighters said the driver, passengers in the car and people inside the building were not hurt.

The building sustained damage to the front window and lower brick. According to First Chapter, the store will be closed until repairs are made.