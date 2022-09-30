NEWPORT NEWS, V.A. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after they said a tree fell on a school bus Friday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in at about 3:45 p.m. on Maney Drive.

A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools confirmed the details with 10 On Your Side stating that there was one student on bus number 329 when the incident occurred.

The bus was from George J McIntosh Elementary School. According to the NNPS spokesperson, the bus was at the student’s bus stop, so the student had just gotten off.

There were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the incident.