LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – No injuries were reported after a fire at a Laurinburg gas station, according to the Laurinburg Fire Department.

A call for the fire at Nic’s Pick Kwik, located at 408 N. Main Street, came in around 2:53 a.m. Thursday, the department said. Crews cleared the scene around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Laurinburg police are investigating the cause of the fire.

