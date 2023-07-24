BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A former Transylvania County sheriff’s deputy will spend not go to jail for instructing his K-9 to attack a suspect who had already surrendered.

Joshua Kory Jones was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, which happened on Feb. 23, 2001. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase from Pisgah Forest to Asheville, and the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle being chased.

The suspect had surrendered and was being handcuffed when Jones ran toward the arresting officers, moved them out of the way and instructed his canine to attack. The suspect was bitten on the neck, left shoulder and arm.

Jones received a 30-day suspended sentence, 1 year of probation and 25 hours of community service.