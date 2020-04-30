‘No one is going through this alone’: Thursday marks 1 year since deadly shooting at NC university

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/WBTW) – Thursday marks one year since a deadly shooting at a university in North Carolina.

Riley Howell, Reed Parlier, Emily Houpt, Sean DeHart, Rami Al-Ramadhan and Drew Pescaro were all students at UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019. None of them expected the deadly and tragic events that would happen inside their classroom that day—and the days that would follow.

Howell and Parlier were killed in the shooting.

Pescaro asked CBS affiliate WBTV to focus on how the community came together to truly support one another – and support Niner Nation during a time where the campus—and beyond– was filled with heart break.

“It will always be a room where two of my classmates took their last breaths,” an unidentified student said.

Given the circumstances, campus looks a lot different now, but that has not and will not stop the UNC Charlotte family from supporting, healing, and remembering.

“No city expects to go through what Charlotte through last April and it it doesn’t just affect UNC-Charlotte. It affects the whole city,” said Don Dahler, a CBS News correspondent and UNCC alumnus.

“Everyone’s healing journey is very different,” said Paula Keeton, director of counseling and psychological services at UNCC.

“To know that so many care about UNC Charlotte and absolutely support us,” said UNCC Chief of Police Jeffrey Baker. “We are resilient. We have shown that from day one.”

Student Government Association President Chandler Crean said “we come together, as a community and as a Niner Nation family. Standing together, with love and support, because no one is going through this alone.”

WBTV reported in September 2019 that Trystan Terrell pleaded guilty in the shooting and was given two consecutive life sentences.